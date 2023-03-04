Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Insperity worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Insperity by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,546,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Insperity by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Down 0.5 %

Insperity Announces Dividend

NSP stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.39. The company had a trading volume of 138,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $125.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

