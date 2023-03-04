Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,046,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,374. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

