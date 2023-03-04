Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 7.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,011,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 59,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $206.38. The stock had a trading volume of 551,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $212.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

