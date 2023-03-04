Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $10,124,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 1.6 %

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Shares of UI stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.23. 35,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,278. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $350.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Articles

