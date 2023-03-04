Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.94. 3,871,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,106. The stock has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.