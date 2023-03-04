Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,142 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

NYSE A traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.93. 1,147,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,708. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

