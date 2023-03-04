Logan Stone Capital LLC Buys New Stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $7.57 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.