Logan Stone Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Logan Stone Capital LLC reduced its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,470 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

