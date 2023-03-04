Logan Stone Capital LLC Invests $167,000 in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,079,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter.

RQI stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

