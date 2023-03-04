Logan Stone Capital LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the third quarter worth about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 70.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

BSTZ opened at $17.96 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

