Logan Stone Capital LLC Sells 5,082 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Logan Stone Capital LLC trimmed its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CXE opened at $3.47 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.