London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.27% of Amphenol worth $108,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.16. 1,786,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,948. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

