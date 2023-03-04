London Co. of Virginia Decreases Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 3.98% of Post worth $195,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Post by 20.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of POST stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.85. 548,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,505. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
