London Co. of Virginia Decreases Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 3.98% of Post worth $195,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Post by 20.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.85. 548,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,505. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.