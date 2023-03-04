London Co. of Virginia Has $168.75 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,273 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.67% of Black Knight worth $168,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Black Knight by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

