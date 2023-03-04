London Co. of Virginia Has $258.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,060 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.16% of Cisco Systems worth $258,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 186.4% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock worth $2,249,071. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,969,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

