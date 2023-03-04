London Co. of Virginia Has $28.17 Million Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,734 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Cannae were worth $28,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cannae by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cannae during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 21.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 667,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CNNE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cannae Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.