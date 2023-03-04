London Co. of Virginia Makes New $79.64 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,648,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,145,245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $122,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $81,141,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $62,483,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $41,554,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

Ball Stock Performance

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALL traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. 1,202,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.