London Co. of Virginia Reduces Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,022,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,436 shares during the period. STORE Capital accounts for 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned about 2.84% of STORE Capital worth $251,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1,026,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,459,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807,076 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of STOR stock remained flat at $32.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

