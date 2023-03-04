London Co. of Virginia Sells 3,040 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.32% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $42,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.06 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.63. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

