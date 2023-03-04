London Co. of Virginia Sells 47,218 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,218 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.29% of Church & Dwight worth $50,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.22. 1,179,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,281. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

