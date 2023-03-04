Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys 4,005,315 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 6.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.73% of PayPal worth $713,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,040,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,693,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

