Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LBPH stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.