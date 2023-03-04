LooksRare One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.80 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $78.24 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

