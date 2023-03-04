Loom Network Reaches Market Cap of $61.65 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $61.65 million and approximately $21.24 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network’s dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

