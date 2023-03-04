Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.45% of Molina Healthcare worth $86,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.60. 376,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,038. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.66.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.64.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,759,355 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

