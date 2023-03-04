Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 27,964 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lowe’s Companies worth $198,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $199.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average of $201.80.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

