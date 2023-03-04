Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $182.11 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,758,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,490,529 shares during the period. Cytokinetics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cytokinetics worth $182,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 689.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 523,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.5% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYTK stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

