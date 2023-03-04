Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 735,897 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 91.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735,897 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $161,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

