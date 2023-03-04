Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 596,688 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,557,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 596,688 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 0.9% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $258,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.96. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

