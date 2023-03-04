Lowery Thomas LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lowery Thomas LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,467,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

