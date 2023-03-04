Lowery Thomas LLC Purchases 363 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

