Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 374 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lowery Thomas LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.