Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.80.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

