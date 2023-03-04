LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,414 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.6% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.96, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

