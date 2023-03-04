LRT Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti comprises 2.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UI. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth $3,131,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $271.23 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $218.15 and a one year high of $350.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

