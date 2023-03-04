LRT Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $259.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.02.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.