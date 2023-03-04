LRT Capital Management LLC Buys 1,852 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up approximately 2.2% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $261.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.83.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

