LRT Capital Management LLC Buys 9,786 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. HF Sinclair comprises 3.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

