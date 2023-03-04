LRT Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,671,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $186.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Barclays upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.