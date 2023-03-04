LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,819 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,645,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,919,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,589,000 after purchasing an additional 892,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 903,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 841,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $465.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

