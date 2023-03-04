LRT Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 3.8% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $304.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.42. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.04.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

