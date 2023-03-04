LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 6,445 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 137,999 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Target by 26.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.