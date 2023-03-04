LTG Capital LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)

LTG Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,327 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 makes up approximately 7.7% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LTG Capital LLC owned approximately 8.13% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 alerts:

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Profile

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.