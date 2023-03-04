Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as low as C$0.57. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 51,414 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The firm has a market cap of C$254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Articles

