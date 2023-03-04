LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). LXB Retail Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,819,707 shares.

LXB Retail Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.54.

About LXB Retail Properties

LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.

