Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $17.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

