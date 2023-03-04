Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on M. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $22.66 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,066,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

