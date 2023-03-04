Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Susan Thomas Buys 3,000,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBHGet Rating) insider Susan Thomas acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$630,000.00 ($425,675.68).

Maggie Beer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Maggie Beer

(Get Rating)

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through two segments, Maggie Beer Products and Hampers & Gifts Australia. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand; and hampers and gifts under the Hamper Emporium and Gifts Australia brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maggie Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maggie Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.