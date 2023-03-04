Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Susan Thomas Buys 3,000,000 Shares

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH – Get Rating) insider Susan Thomas acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$630,000.00 ($425,675.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through two segments, Maggie Beer Products and Hampers & Gifts Australia. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand; and hampers and gifts under the Hamper Emporium and Gifts Australia brands.

