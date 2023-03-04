Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Susan Thomas Buys 3,000,000 Shares

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH – Get Rating) insider Susan Thomas acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$630,000.00 ($425,675.68).
Maggie Beer Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.
About Maggie Beer
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Maggie Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maggie Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.