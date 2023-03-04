MagnetGold (MTG) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $97.38 million and approximately $3,370.67 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001604 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

