Mangrove Partners Buys New Stake in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAW)

Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 280,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

